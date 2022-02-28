Taylor could get life for violating probation in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — The confidential informant was long dead of an overdose, the video of the drug transactions were confusing and jittery at best, and Highlands County prosecutors had already dropped the charges against Marcus Lamon Taylor Jr.
Yet Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo used the arrests to prove that Taylor, a violent offender of special concern, had violated his probation. Taylor Jr., who had three previous felony convictions, including armed robbery, could be sentenced to life in prison for violating that probation.
On Wednesday, Castillo sought to prove his case by putting Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives on the stand to recount how Taylor sold drugs to a confidential informant on Sun N Lakes Boulevard in July 2019. They also testified that Taylor had sold pressed pills in a pickup truck, an event the informant had videotaped with a tiny camera. Taylor was arrested some time later at his cousin’s house. The charge: Twice selling large quantities of illegal narcotics to an undercover informant in Lake Placid.
Yet when Castillo played the videos in court Wednesday, the images were less than helpful. For the Sun N Lakes drug buy, the camera swung as the informant walked and only a fleeting image of a face and money could be seen. A young woman who has dated Taylor five years could not ID Taylor in the video of the drug buy in the pickup truck. When Castillo showed her a still shot of an African American male, she said she could not be sure it was Taylor.
Eneid Bano, Taylor’s pugnacious defense lawyer, argued that Taylor could not be seen in the informant’s videos because he was not at the drug buys (he was arrested at a later date). Bano also argued that detectives could not prove that Taylor owned the phone number over which the drug transactions were arranged. He also reminded Estrada that prosecutors had already dropped the original charges against Taylor.
Estrada agreed that prosecutors had dropped the charges, but said it was because the informant had died of a drug overdose. The man, who did several drug purchases for local detectives, died after Taylor’s 2019 drug arrests.
Violation of probation hearings, however, have a lower standard of proof. Though trials carry a higher standard of proof, such as “beyond a reasonable doubt,” a judge need only find “competent, substantial” evidence of a crime.
“I need only be confident that the evidence is sufficient and relevant,” Estrada said as he announced Taylor guilty of violating his probation by selling drugs.
Because Taylor was also designated a violent offender of special concern for brandishing a gun more than once, Estrada postponed sentencing to determine Taylor’s proper sentence. While Castillo argued that Taylor is eligible for a life sentence, Estrada wants a presentence investigation for accuracy.
“I am only trying to do what is proper for you,” he told Taylor. “I want to make sure it’s correct.”
In December 2012, Taylor was sentenced to 7 years in prison for armed robbery and put in community control — that’s house arrest — for two years. He followed that up with five years of probation.
In July 2019, Taylor, who took on the moniker Petey Prince to market his music, was arrested at his cousin’s house.
Estrada will sentence Taylor on March 22 at 10 a.m.