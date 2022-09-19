SEBRING — Time flies at the racetrack. It is already time for the penultimate event of the TC America powered by Skip Barber championship. Sebring International Raceway, America’s bumpiest track, will be the host to 25 cars in the TCX, TC and TCA classes Friday through Sunday.

Although there is one event remaining at Indianapolis in October, two classes could see their champions crowned, should luck be in their favor! TC America has been the star of the show since the beginning of the season, treating fans to spirited fights across all classes. Drivers will have to choose between the risk of being aggressive and going for a win, or being patient and strategic by banking points rather than hardware.

