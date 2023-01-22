TCU Kansas Basketball

TCU guard Rondel Walker (11) gets inside for a bucket past Kansas guard Gradey Dick (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. TCU defeated Kansas, 83-60.

 NICK KRUG/AP PHOTO

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks.

The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas and was the second-largest home loss under Self. The Jayhawks (15-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989 — against K-State and Missouri.

