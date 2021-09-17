SEBRING — Highlands County has gotten an award for tourism marketing, again.
This year marks the fourth time that the Tourist Development Council, under the trade name “Visit Sebring,” has received a Flagler Award for tourism marketing, this time for the county’s GeoTour promotion.
“We are honored and very pleased to win our fourth Flagler Award from VISIT FLORIDA,” Visit Sebring Lead Marketer Casey Hartt said Wednesday, who noted that the only two times they didn’t get an award were her first year with the TDC and the year of Hurricane Irma, since she didn’t apply either of those years. “Every year that we have applied, we have received an award.”
On Sept. 8 in Hollywood, Florida, VISIT FLORIDA announced the recipients of the 2021 Florida Tourism Hall of Fame and Flagler Awards. Named for Henry Flagler and established in 2000, the Flagler Awards recognize outstanding tourism marketing in Florida, by the individuals and organizations that help maintain and improve Florida’s position as one of the world’s most popular travel destinations.
Each year, committees choose those who will receive the awards and recognition for their efforts, skill, resourcefulness, creativity and innovative spirit. This year, Highlands County’s award was a bronze award in the Rural Marketing Category for the 2020 launch and marketing of the Sebring Area GeoTour: Florida’s Hidden Gem.
The GeoTour consists of four geocaching GeoTrails: Ranch & Harvest, Parks & Recreation, Historic, and Art & Culture. Geocaching, an outdoor recreational activity, has participants use a Global Positioning System receiver or mobile device and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called “geocaches” or “caches,” at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world. In Highlands County, the coordinates will take people to points of interest.
A new Centennial GeoTrail is set to launch Sept. 25, celebrating the heritage of Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring, as part of the 100 years of Highlands County. It will be the fifth such trail, Hartt said.
“[I give] a special thank you to GeoTour Coordinator Ruth Fletcher, who brought the GeoTour idea to us, coordinated the launch event, and continues to maintain and grow the area’s geocaching efforts,” Hartt said. “Without her, this program and award would not be possible.”
Visit Sebring’s other Flagler Awards were:
- A bronze award in Rural Marketing for promotion of the 2019 Sebring Soda Festival.
- A first-place award — “The Henry” — in Rural Marketing for the Sebring Citrus Golf Trail.
- A first-place award — “The Henry” — in Rural Marketing for rebranding the county as a whole as the “Visit Sebring” destination.
When asked what has resulted in so many awards, Hartt said, “I think we have a great team. We have a supporting TDC and a very supporting County Commission that lets us be creative and inventive with ideas to help market Highlands county that are proving to make a difference.”
Right now, she said, the tourist tax revenue is up, despite the pandemic: “We’ve done very well.”
She attributes that to the county having hosted, and continuing to host, a lot of sporting events and being a destination with a lot of outdoor recreation to offer, whether on the lakes, on fields or golf courses or in the woods.
“That’s what people are really looking for right now,” Hartt said.
Further details on Visit Sebring and local geocaching tours may be found at www.VisitSebring.com or on social media @VisitSebring.