The Tourist Development Council voted unanimously Thursday to ask for another penny of tourist tax.
It means the county will now collect 5 cents from every dollar spent on lodging of less than six months.
Like the four other pennies the county collects on each lodging dollar, this penny can go toward promoting and advertising tourism, from locally up to internationally.
It can also go toward paying the debt on bonds issued to finance constructions, reconstruction, renovation, planning and design to bring in a new or retain an existing professional sports franchise.
Essentially, it’s the same as the county’s fourth penny, the proceeds of which the county has been saving to put toward a multi-use facility that can bring in sports tournaments as well as support local events and uses.
Christine Hatfield, TDC member and co-owner of Inn on the Lakes, sent a letter, read into the record, in support of the change. Also in support was Cynthia Garren, TDC member and director of Cultural Programs at South Florida State College.
Garren said she, Hatfield and Vicki Pontius had been with the board the longest, and could all remember when they wrestled with paying $500 or $1,000 at a time for new or existing event grants.
Now, Garren said, with the additional two more cents, approved in 2018, the county has been able to bring in large events, like the Gran Fondo New York bicycling races each year. The additional funds have helped expand the Citrus Golf Trail, also, she said.
Meanwhile, Garren said, this will not affect permanent residents.
She also argued that places like Lee and Polk counties collect 5% tourist tax. Bigger areas like Sarasota and Osceola Counties collect 6%.
TDC/Visit Sebring Lead Marketer Casey Hartt said the TDC vote would go as a recommendation to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners. Their attorney would need to draft an ordinance for discussion and vote.
Commissioners would have the final say, Hartt said.
TDC member John Story, who serves as senior director of Marketing, Business Development & Communications at Sebring International Raceway (SIR), said he would love to see a plan for the extra $400,000 this would bring in.
He expressed concern about raising any tax, even one on outside visitors, in light of legislation recently approved by the Florida House of Representatives to overall tourism promotion spending by VISITFLORIDA.
Hartt said the Visit Sebring spending plan shifts each year with the needs of the county and its visitors. Garren said the TDC didn’t have a “plan” for the increase to 4%.
“To me, it’s just remarkable what has happened in the years since we increased that,” Garren said.
Pontius said the increase facilitated a “mindset change,” from worry that the increase would deter visitors to seeing how the extra revenue helped bring in more visitors through bigger events and wider promotion of all the destination has to offer.
Story recognized that, stating he’d rather spend big money on big events than to use up the cash on smaller events that bring in fewer people. Also, he said the extra $400,000 as an amortization will help build facilities to bring those bigger events.
“We won’t move the ball until we have the facilities to support it,” Story said.
“It all comes back to our strategic plan. It all comes back to our survey,” Garren said, referring to studies going on now to determine what kind of sports facility the county wants and needs.
She said $400,000 more each year won’t build anything, on its own. It will need to be leveraged to get grants, loans and bonds. Meanwhile, the county can also support smaller events for their local as well as outside appeal.
“I agree we should bring in big events,” Garren said, “but our mission is to improve the quality of life in Highlands County.”
Story answered that he only wanted to say the county should “start hitting home runs, not singles and doubles.”
Pontius, who oversaw the county’s Parks and Recreation Department prior to retirement and serving on the TDC, reminded board members that they need to maintain facilities with as much attention as building new ones.
Development Services Director Leah Sauls, whose department oversees the TDC as an element of overall economic development, said staff will look to put items on the county’s annual Capital Financial Strategy, its plan for capital improvements.