SEBRING — People who love the outdoors and love to compete against others will find two new events on the Highlands County calendar this year.
VisitSebring — the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) — has recently recommended funding for two new race-themed events to take place in 2020 in Sebring, and the Board of County Commission has approved those funds.
The first is Gran Fondo New York (GFNY), an international cycling marathon, set for Oct. 22-25.
The second is Expedition Florida Adventure Race, set for Dec. 29, 2020, through Jan. 2, 2021.
Casey Wohl Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the TDC, said the sponsorship/partnership with GFNY is for three years: Up to $65,000 for the first year and $55,000 for 2021 and 2022.
For Expedition Florida, the TDC and county commission have approved $8,000, Hartt said, with $5,000 going to marketing and $3,000 for merchandise and other supplies.
GFNY event is expected to attract 1,000 cyclists from around Florida , the U.S and other countries in this first year, Hartt said.
Events in the GFNY circuit take place all around the world, Hartt said. The only other places in the U.S. that host events are New York City and Santa Fe, New Mexico, she said.
The cycling marathon will be hosted at the Jack Stroup Sebring Civic Center and will include pre-race group rides, pre- and post-race social events, a vendor expo and post-race awards reception and ceremony.
The actual race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 25, with tentative plans to host timed trials that Friday and a kid’s race on Saturday.
Expedition Florida is expected to attract 100 racers this first year. With Sebring serving as the host city, the race will range through much of Highlands County and part of Polk County, with running/hiking, boating, biking and navigating legs on a 3-day and 5-day course.
Similar to adventure races seen on television, the race would include teams of up to four people.
“These events were both looking for a destination that is off-the-beaten path and can showcase authentic, natural Florida to their race participants, so we are the perfect location for them,” TDC Chairman and County Commissioner Jim Brooks said. “These race-themed events not only plan to attract visitors to our area during key need periods when hotel occupancy is low, but they also tie in nicely with our racing heritage.”
Further details on the events, including how to register, will become available later this year through the TDC website at VisitSebring.com.