SEBRING — Ever since Highlands County first started collecting a tourist tax, people have said the proceeds could help pay for a convention center.
Since then, for more than 15 years, event organizers have found ways to host events in existing facilities, but have talked about wanting something more.
This Wednesday, they will get their chance. Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) will coordinate a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jack Stroup Sebring Civic Center at 355 W. Center Ave. to discuss facility needs.
It’s hoped that the meeting, open to all members of the public, will help gather public input about from various people what kind of facility or facilities the community wants and needs.
“During the past few years, there have been conversations with various groups about what type of facility they would like, but we have not had a coordinated effort to get everyone in the room together until now,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the TDC.
Airstream Ventures CEO Alan Verlander will facilitate the meeting. Airstream Ventures serves as the TDC’s sports tourism consultant and has facilitated similar planning sessions for other tourist destinations.
“We do not expect any set plan to come from this meeting as this will most likely be the first of many discussions,” Hartt said. “We just need to start somewhere and gather as much input as possible.”
The Sebring Civic Center, one of the facilities used now and in the past for events, has been slated for removal in order to redevelop the Lake Jackson waterfront surrounding the Allen C. Altvater Cultural Center, which includes the Sebring Public Library, Highlands Lakeside Theatre, Highlands Art League’s Village Where Art Lives and the Highlands Museum of the Arts (MOTA).
Sebring officials have planned to remodel the former Women’s Club building at 4260 Lakeview Drive, across the street from Veteran’s Beach and across the lake from the historic downtown, as a new civic center. The city bought the Women’s Club in May 2019 and has sought proposals from anyone interested in using it.
Then on Thursday at 8:15 a.m., the TDC will have it’s quarterly meeting with several events asking for grants or other forms of promotional assistance:
- The 2022 Dixie Boys State Tournament, held July 1-4, has requested a $5,000 Sports Event Grant.
- The 2022 Florida Dixie Youth Baseball T-Ball Tournament, also July 1-4, has also requested a $5,000 Sports Event Grant.
- The Caladium Festival, held July 29-31, has requested a grant of up to $5,000 as a High Impact Signature Event.
- The High School Girls Lacrosse Showcase from July 22-24, has requested a New Event Grant of up to $40,000 for the first year (2022) and up to $30,000/year for years 2023 and 2024.
- The Fall Prep Girls Lacrosse Showdown, set for Sept. 17-18, has also requested a New Event Grant of up to $40,000 for the first year (2022) and up to $30,000/year for years 2023 and 2024.
Two other events will request a change of date. The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Visit Sebring Preview will request to change its dates by a year, and the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) Visit Sebring Classic will request to move its dates to Nov. 8-10.