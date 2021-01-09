SEBRING — Sports events may help places like Highlands County, hit hard by COVID-19 in 2020, to hold onto its tourist economy, according to the county’s destination marketing and management staff.
Casey Hartt, lead marketer for the Tourist Development Council, branded as “VisitSebring,” told the Board of County Commission in her end-of-year recap that a couple of sports-related events in 2020 helped recover some of the tourist tax revenue that the county expected to lose to the pandemic.
“Many destinations are looking at sports tourism. They’re one of the first segments to return to travel,” Hartt said. “If you think about it, you may not be ready to take that leisure trip, but if your [child] is playing a soccer tournament somewhere else, or a baseball tournament or whatever — disk golf — you might be, ‘I’ll go ahead and travel for that.’”
She said 2020 saw four new sports events come into the county, including the Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) international cycling marathon in October and the Expedition Florida Adventure Race at the end of December. Hartt said those events and others came in during slow months when the county needs tourism funds.
Last year, the TDC had a record high 20% increase in tourist tax collection, indicating a high number of people staying short-term in the county, through February. Starting in March 2020, Hartt said, the county had an overall decrease of 14%, mainly because of the loss — via an eight-month delay — of the annual 12 Hours of Sebring.
“That was our biggest hit,” Hartt said. “However, I will say, that a decrease of 14% in the year of COVID was not so bad.”
Hartt told commissioners that a large part of destination marketing now is “destination management,” which involves promoting and developing those aspects of a destination that visitors are more interested in enjoying. Lakes might be known for fishing or the Sebring International Raceway might be known for the 12 Hours, but Hartt said the TDC needs to help provide ways to enjoy these places in other ways, such the raceway offering tours.
It’s equally important, Hartt said, to reach out to the community to show permanent residents how a drop in tourism affects them directly, which it did as a result of fewer visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel priorities have changed now because of the virus, she said, and tourist destinations have to adjust and adapt to that.
Marketing now is done mostly through digital media, Hartt said, because that’s where people research destinations. It’s also easier to track in terms of how many people have seen and utilized an ad to decide on their vacation destination, she said.
She said the TDC has also held stakeholder meetings to find out how the TDC might better help them promote their events and/or businesses.
Hartt also wanted residents to remember that they don’t pay the tax. It’s paid by people who stay seasonally or short-term — six months or less — in rental property or lodging. That tax helps pay to promote the area to out-of-county, out-of-state and international visitors to tell them what the area has to offer in entertainment, shopping, lodging, events, recreation and relaxation.
The next TDC meeting will be 8:15 a.m. Jan. 28, where Hartt will give a quarterly marketing report.