SEBRING — Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) will host a community input meeting on 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Inn on the Lakes. Anyone interested in providing input on how to improve sports facilities and sporting events to attract visitors to Highlands County is encouraged to attend.
The meeting will be moderated by The Huddle Up Group (HUG), which is a sports tourism consulting firm the TDC hired to evaluate the area as a sports tourism destination. The goal of the HUG project is to identify areas of opportunity to drive more visitation to Highlands County through hosting sports related events and competitions.
Using the Huddle Up Group’s six-step methodology, the project will include an audit of Highlands County’s current sports tourism efforts, and a three day in-person venue evaluation in Highlands County.
The final project report is to be delivered to Visit Sebring and its stakeholders in Spring 2020.