SEBRING — Tourism officials believe the local tourist industry may have come back, at least in numbers of people staying overnight.
Local tourist tax collections for the first six months of this fiscal year exceed the amount for the same period two years ago, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a report out by the Tourist Development Council (TDC), doing business as “VisitSebring.”
Officials credit several sporting events with making that change, including the Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) Marathon Florida, an international marathon, half marathon and 5K, now scheduled to take place every October in Sebring for three years, starting in 2020, and the Expedition Florida Adventure Race, which ran from Dec. 29, 2020, through Jan. 2, 2021.
The tourist development tax, a 4% fee paid by visitors on their stay hotels or short-term rentals of six months or less, brought in $644,479 from October 2018 to March 2019, considered the height of the tourist season for Florida when visitors take advantage of mild weather and “snowbirds” migrate from northern communities for milder winters.
This fiscal year, 2020-21, showed collections of $653,370 for that same time. October 2020 and November 2020 collections were the highest ever recorded for those months, which VisitSebring officials attributed to the GFNY cycling event and the re-scheduled 12 Hours of Sebring, which would have run in the third week of March, but ran instead in November.
March 2019 set a record high collection month with tourist tax revenues of $206,212, and March 2021 matched it, TDC officials said, with reported collections of $206,210.
“We are thrilled to see our six-month collection reports showing that tourism in our area is stronger than ever after the pandemic had a negative impact on TDT collections throughout most of 2020,” said Visit Sebring/TDC Lead Marketing Consultant Casey Hartt. “The data is showing that revamping our Event Grant Program and focusing on recruiting new events to the destination is paying off and infusing tourism dollars into our local economy.”
Collections have not yet been reported for April and May, the TDC is expecting strong collections figures to continue for the remainder of fiscal year 2020-2021 — ending Sept. 30 — thanks to the ProWatercross, American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and Minor League Golf Tournament, the new Sebring Multisport Festival, the returned Heartland Triathlon, the Motosurf Games and Bono Bilt Youth Wrestling events in July and this year’s Caladium Festival, which was also canceled last year
The TDC has put marketing support toward the Visit Sebring Preview junior golf tournament hosted by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA). It is now scheduled for every April for three years, starting in 2021. It’s part of a partnership with Airstream Ventures to bring sport events to the county using facilities and landscapes the county already has.
Early April also saw the premiere of the Liqui Moly ProWatercross National Tour 2021 season at Lake Jackson’s Veterans Beach, also thanks to the Airstream partnership. It brought 109 competitors from around the country, nearly 500 event attendees and hundreds of spectators.
TDC officials estimated the economic impact of the jet ski race event at $174,000 or more with at least 180 hotel room nights, as well as visitors spending in local restaurants and retail stores. VisitSebring also provided marketing funds to help secure that event.
The partnership also brought in two days of triathletes at the beginning of May, in and around Lake Jackson, as part of the Sebring Multisport Festival. Winners of the competition would get to represent Team USA in the World Multisport Championships by winning an Olympic distance triathlon, Olympic Aquabike and an Aquathlon running and swimming event.
More events are expected late this year. Spartan, the premier obstacle course race tour in the nation, has recently acquired Tough Mudder, a mud-based obstacle course race, and will hold a joint event for the first time this year in December in Highlands County. Joel Lamp, with Airstream Ventures, said in the grant application that each event alone could bring in 5,000 competitors for a weekend. Casey Hartt, lead marketer for the Tourist Development Council, estimates the possible economic impact at $3.45 million.