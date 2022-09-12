First place Henry Flagler Award

Casey Hartt of Visit Sebring displays the first-place ‘Henry’ Highlands County won at the 2022 Flagler Awards, this time for rural county marketing through sports events. With her, in back, left to right, are County Commissioners Kathy Rapp, Chris Campbell, Kevin Roberts, Arlene Tuck and Scott Kirouac.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — Visit Sebring has, once again, won a Flagler Award, this time first place for rural tourism marketing.

It’s largely thanks to the Tourist Development Council’s focus on sports event and competition marketing over the last two years. Casey Hartt, lead marketer for the TDC/Visit Sebring, presented the Board of County Commissioners with the award, and a $960,000 marketing budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which they approved.

