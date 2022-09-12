SEBRING — Visit Sebring has, once again, won a Flagler Award, this time first place for rural tourism marketing.
It’s largely thanks to the Tourist Development Council’s focus on sports event and competition marketing over the last two years. Casey Hartt, lead marketer for the TDC/Visit Sebring, presented the Board of County Commissioners with the award, and a $960,000 marketing budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which they approved.
Hartt said the county’s 4% tourist tax, thanks to increased events, may bring in as much as $1.5 million in revenue this year. She said she won’t have actual numbers until November, since there is a two-month lag between state collections and getting the numbers.
While $1.5 million is still miniscule compared to some of the bigger destinations in Florida, Hartt said, focusing on sports marketing in the last two years — thanks to the pandemic — has attracted people who wanted to avoid crowds and love playing in the outdoors.
Being centrally located, she said, the area can pull people and events from many different coastal and mid-Florida markets, she said, and helped the TDC exceed its goals.
Hartt said the TDC Board wanted to recruit five new sports events. They got 10, all with three-year contracts and a local impact of 11,469 room nights, so far.
The TDC wanted to attract an event that promotes the area on television, and got two: Watercross and MotoSurf, water-based motor sports competitions.
That has also helped Visit Sebring to showcase Avon Park, which hosted the Watercross event this year, Hartt said, and make plans to showcase Lake Placid next year.
Hartt also said the TDC wanted to increase economic impact to $2 million. They got $3.6 million, based on economic estimates from the Florida Sports Foundation.
Meanwhile, with tourist tax revenue projected to hit $1.5 million, the TDC can take out $375,000 from the third penny for tourism infrastructure improvements and another $180,000 for operations, add back in $15,000 in possible Florida Sports Foundation grants, and still have $960,000 for marketing in the coming fiscal year.
Of that, Hartt said, the TDC has budgeted $360,000 for advertising — going completely with digital — the website and search engine optimization. Event grants would be the other big line item at $385,000, bringing back the big sports events of this past year, supporting local softball and triathlon events, and supporting community festivals.
Sports marketing would get $72,000, to sell Highlands County as a racing destination — motorized or human-powered on land or water — and as an emerging lacrosse hub.
Public relations and promotions’ in-person engagement will get a $50,000 budget, while Visitor Services will have $40,000 for its tasks, including printing an updated area travel guide.
Special Projects will get $27,000 to redesign the county’s welcome statues and facilitate discussion on the proposed multi-use facility. Industry Relations will get $11,000, which includes the annual tourism awards and the periodic stakeholder meetings.
It’s that kind of involvement, Hartt told commissioners, that has helped Visit Sebring win awards. Prior to this award Visit Sebring’s other Flagler Awards are:
- A bronze award in Rural Marketing for the 2020 launch and marketing of the Sebring Area GeoTour.
- A bronze award in Rural Marketing for promotion of the 2019 Sebring Soda Festival.
- A Henry award in Rural Marketing for the Sebring Citrus Golf Trail.
- A Henry award in Rural Marketing for re-branding the county as “Visit Sebring.”
Named for 19th and early 20th-century industrialist and railroad tycoon Henry Morrison Flagler, the Flagler Awards were established in 2000 to recognize outstanding tourism marketing in Florida.
Flagler is best known for his development of Florida’s east coast through both the building the Florida East Coast Railway from Daytona to Key West and through contributions to Florida’s economy through tourism and agriculture.