SEBRING — Local and state candidates have taken time from their busy campaign schedules to participate in a number of forums and speak to various organizational meetings.
The Highlands Tea Party invited all of the local candidates to speak and recorded the presentations to be uploaded on YouTube for the general public to view. While all candidates were invited, organizers note they had no control over who attended and who didn’t.
Some candidates have no opponents and therefore, having no affect on the primary election, are scheduled to speak later in the month.
Several of the candidates who do not have opponents will also be speaking.
The candidates and the link to their presentation follows:
Kathy Rapp — youtube.com/watch?v=HHh23gT0WZI
Vicki Pontius — youtube.com/watch?v=xwlQHC5P8yg
Jerome Kaszubowski — youtube.com/watch?v=Rn2r6ZNsYZw
Kyle Green — youtube.com/watch?v=M9Qpm6DSsIM
Gregg Harris — youtube.com/watch?v=5VXcqJE9BAU
Ned Hancock — youtube.com/watch?v=MZcfdSyNWwY
Kaylee Tuck — youtube.com/watch?v=WcgDl5CtoHk
Joedene Thayer — youtube.com/watch?v=p6qNlXjObQU
Jeff Carlson — youtube.com/watch?v=fhS4qF1I-B4
Scott Kirouac — youtube.com/watch?v=-hOSLHF4gUQ
Chris Campbell — youtube.com/watch?v=4KkDxeKiOJE
Don Elwell — youtube.com/watch?v=EvodTvMTyos
Greg Harris — youtube.com/watch?v=1O6YY0Z9z3o
Shird Moore III — youtube.com/watch?v=YIxJpx_-9Tc
Clerk of Court candidates Don Elwell, Kyle Green and Jerome Kaszubowski — youtube.com/watch?v=rVHjPj3mtQ8