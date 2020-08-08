SEBRING — Local and state candidates have taken time from their busy campaign schedules to participate in a number of forums and speak to various organizational meetings.

The Highlands Tea Party invited all of the local candidates to speak and recorded the presentations to be uploaded on YouTube for the general public to view. While all candidates were invited, organizers note they had no control over who attended and who didn’t.

Some candidates have no opponents and therefore, having no affect on the primary election, are scheduled to speak later in the month.

Several of the candidates who do not have opponents will also be speaking.

The candidates and the link to their presentation follows:

Kathy Rapp — youtube.com/watch?v=HHh23gT0WZI

Vicki Pontius — youtube.com/watch?v=xwlQHC5P8yg

Jerome Kaszubowski — youtube.com/watch?v=Rn2r6ZNsYZw

Kyle Green — youtube.com/watch?v=M9Qpm6DSsIM

Gregg Harris — youtube.com/watch?v=5VXcqJE9BAU

Ned Hancock — youtube.com/watch?v=MZcfdSyNWwY

Kaylee Tuck — youtube.com/watch?v=WcgDl5CtoHk

Joedene Thayer — youtube.com/watch?v=p6qNlXjObQU

Jeff Carlson — youtube.com/watch?v=fhS4qF1I-B4

Scott Kirouac — youtube.com/watch?v=-hOSLHF4gUQ

Chris Campbell — youtube.com/watch?v=4KkDxeKiOJE

Don Elwell — youtube.com/watch?v=EvodTvMTyos

Greg Harris — youtube.com/watch?v=1O6YY0Z9z3o

Shird Moore III — youtube.com/watch?v=YIxJpx_-9Tc

Clerk of Court candidates Don Elwell, Kyle Green and Jerome Kaszubowski — youtube.com/watch?v=rVHjPj3mtQ8