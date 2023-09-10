A Park Elementary School paraprofessional stands trial Monday on two counts of culpable negligence after allegedly stuffing a restaurant serving of jelly into a child’s mouth and committing another “disciplinary action” on a child while in the classroom.

Jury selection for Cynthia Lee Heiss’ trial is 8:30 a.m., Monday, in County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour’s courtroom 1B.

