A Park Elementary School paraprofessional stands trial Monday on two counts of culpable negligence after allegedly stuffing a restaurant serving of jelly into a child’s mouth and committing another “disciplinary action” on a child while in the classroom.
Jury selection for Cynthia Lee Heiss’ trial is 8:30 a.m., Monday, in County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour’s courtroom 1B.
If convicted for the first-degree misdemeanor crimes, Heiss can be fined $1,000 and serve up to a year in jail.
Heiss has denied the allegations.
According to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office May 2021 arrest report, a school resource officer at the Avon Park school investigated complaints that Heiss, an assistant teacher who taught children with “low or no verbal skills,” had abused children in the classroom.
While Heiss was trying to get children to nap, one of the children failed to cooperate. The child spoke back to the teacher, which allegedly led Heiss to “get some jelly out of the fridge and forcibly put it into the child’s mouth,” her arrest report stated.
After the teacher did this, “the child coughed and acted like he didn’t like it,” the report said. The teacher was put on administrative leave until the event could be investigated.
Another teacher told investigators that Heiss was “huffing and puffing, very agitated” and told the young child, “If you don’t stop, I’m going to get the jelly.”
Heiss also was quoted telling another teacher, “Did you know if you shove three or four tissues into (redacted in the report) it will go dry?” Heiss then grabbed several tissues and shoved it into the child’s mouth and held the child’s mouth shut. The other teacher told investigators she tried to push Heiss away from the child while ordering her to remove her hand and take out the tissues.
Highlands County Special Victims Unit investigators interviewed Heiss, but she denied using the tissues or stuffing jelly into the young child’s mouth.
She was arrested and charged with two felony counts of child abuse; they have since been downgraded to two misdemeanor counts of culpable negligence.