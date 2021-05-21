“We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill. Another WC quote I love is “Play for more than you can afford to lose, and you’ll learn the game.”
Those quotes are some of the themes that have formed my approach to being a teacher. I have been fortunate to have been in the education profession for close to 50 years in various venues; I have a cornucopia of experiences to help understand what it takes to be a teacher.
In short, effective teachers put it all out there, on the line, every day, no matter what gets in the way. They are laser focused on their students and how to reach them. It requires an amazing amount of energy and commitment in an environment that sometimes seems to working against them. They are giving more of themselves than most can imagine.
Teaching is a noble profession, a calling for most. There are many ways to become a teacher, most requiring a formal college education and or industry experience. It is also one of the most misunderstood professions by the folks who benefit from our efforts. The general public really only knows what they experienced while they were attending school. It is understandable, and other than those few who decide to get more involved as volunteers, committee members or school board members, how could the public know what goes on in those classrooms and the person teaching the daily lesson?
The hours are long, require multi-tasking to the extreme, and the compensation marginal. I have seen the attrition of bright-eyed new teachers come into the ranks. It is a shock for most and effective school districts develop systems to help the new teacher be successful and prepared. A new teacher fresh out of college is not prepared to be in the classroom without some support system to help them understand it is not a sprint but a long-distance marathon they have begun.
The teachers I have been associated with who have been teaching for more than 5-10 years have found their own rhythm, their pace, and what works for them. Effective teachers are always tuned into their students and working to be affective. A teacher may be presenting the same materials over and over again from year to year, but making it fresh and interesting is what makes it fun and rewarding.
Effective teachers are student centered, can adapt to change, have a MacGyver ability to pull things together, and are resistant to the whims and fancy of changing school administrations while achieving the learning goals of their curriculum.
Effective teachers are team players and benefit from others who have been before them and willing to help others who are coming up. If you want to get the pulse of a school teaching staff, go to the teacher’s lounge during lunch. If there is laughter and smiles, you have a happy and effective team. If there is complaining and grievances being aired most of the time, there is a problem.
Effective teachers develop a relationship with their students of trust, compassion and the ability to challenge their students to be the best they can be. A teacher gives from the heart. They celebrate the successes of their students long after the student has left their classroom and grieve when we lose them before their time.
We teachers know well the “weekend cycle.” Catching our breath on Friday evening after a full week of school. Saturday is for all the things you didn’t have time for after the school day during the week. Sunday morning is relaxing with church and family, but come Sunday afternoon/evening our minds start to spool up anticipating the first period class on Monday. It is a cycle we teachers are very familiar with.
So why do we do it? Every teacher has their own answer for that. For some it is a family tradition where the teacher knows what it requires and what can be gained. Others have been influenced by a teacher they once had – in my case, Mr. Freck, my high school drafting teacher. The common denominator is a desire, a passion to help others. When teachers see the expression of the “Ah ha” moment with their student, the expression of confidence and the student achieving something they thought they could not do, that is the reward beyond all others.
The bumper sticker that says “If you can read this, thank a teacher” says it all. We will only be a successful society and country with an educated population. The cornerstone of that is the classroom teacher. They are the “change agents” that prepare our youth to become the leaders of tomorrow. As we celebrate the graduation of our students tomorrow, remember to thank the teachers and the parents of the graduates. It has been a team effort.
Best wishes for the class of 2021.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.