Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposal of $602 million plan that would set a minimum salary of $47,500 for public school teachers. We pay big money to protect our jewels and homes, but we do not want to pay teachers who care and teach our prized possessions, our children.
Our grandchildren attend Sun ‘N Lake public schools for four months. The teachers were outstanding, especially Mrs. Bohen.
We must invest in our children’s future. We need good teachers. Let’s start paying them what they are worth and what they deserve.
Mike Averyt, the Highlands assistant superintendent of business operations, stated he "has never seen a proposal like this before.”
Let us all hope this budget will pass and the teachers will get what they deserve.
Marg Strong
Sebring