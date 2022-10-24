TAMPA, Fla. — Parents said Kimberly Gonzalez was upsetting their children by saying Eve was a man, Adam was gay and God was as real as Santa Claus.
Gonzalez denied making these statements. She kept her job teaching science at Progress Village Middle School in Tampa.
A year later, the concerns escalated. Children said they were told that the Holocaust basically did not happen, that Jewish people wanted World War II, and that the Auschwitz death camp was like a country club with soccer and a cinema. A parent received a link to an antisemitic conspiracy site through Gonzalez’s district messaging server.
Gonzalez told Hillsborough County school officials she wanted her students to think critically about what they learned in school. They opted not to renew her contract. After an argument about sick pay, in which she accused them of “enslaving” her, she left.
She soon found work at Bell Creek Academy, a charter school in Riverview.
Teachers at Florida charter schools, which are publicly funded but independently managed, must hold state credentials in most cases. But when they have a disciplinary history at the organizations they left, it’s unclear how extensively charter schools review them.
The Tampa Bay Times examined 14 such cases in Hillsborough County, often delving deeper into teachers’ backgrounds than the charters did when they hired them.
Five stemmed from enforcement actions against teachers who struggled to obtain credentials to meet the needs of non-native speakers of English. Caught by an algorithm, these teachers faced state action for plagiarism and a suspension of their teaching licenses.
Two of the other situations were publicized in the Times.
Lindsay Blanc was accused of duct-taping a kindergarten student’s eyes while at East Tampa’s Potter Elementary School in 2015. She denied the allegation during the district investigation but was suspended. A district report said she admitted to her principal that she sometimes used rolls of duct tape as a scare tactic when the children were misbehaving.
Later, in a settlement with the state licensing agency, Blanc agreed to undergo a psychological evaluation, seek treatment if necessary and take a college course in classroom management. The state Department of Education website shows her certification is intact.
Blanc could not be reached for comment. Since leaving the district, she has worked at charter schools including Excelsior Preparatory and Plato Academy Tampa.
Plato chief executive Matt Gunderson confirmed that Blanc works at the school and said Plato wouldn’t employ any teacher who was not good for students.
“As a general statement, all Plato Academy teachers are held to the highest of standards and expectations,” said Gunderson, also former principal of the Tampa school. “They are expected to follow the Florida Educators’ Code of Ethics and all state laws. More importantly, every Plato Academy teacher is 100% expected to honor the dignity and humanity of students that we serve in a way that honors the school’s mission of creating a nurturing learning environment.”
At Village of Excellence, another Tampa charter school, principal Glennis Perez also has known controversy in the district system.
Perez resigned from the district in 2019 after a lengthy investigation into her conduct as principal of Spoto High in Riverview. Co-workers said she pushed them to submit false reports about students who withdrew, which would reduce the percentage who did not graduate, and pressured teachers to give students higher grades than they had earned.
Both actions would logically boost the school’s graduation rate at a time when the district was on a drive to raise that number to 90%. Employees described a strategy at Spoto that steered low-performing students into alternative schools, which would also improve the school’s statistics. They said Perez called this practice “selling the dream.”
She did not return calls seeking comment, nor did leaders at Village of Excellence.
Most of the charter school administrators who were contacted for this story declined to be quoted, but described a perfunctory process of vetting teacher candidates.
Typically, they said, they contact the candidate’s previous employer and check references. They make sure there is a valid state teaching certificate and a clean criminal record.