LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Montessori Academy has been educating children in town for 20 years. The school is operated by owner Jennifer Payne and has grown to encompass two campuses. The original campus is at 9 Lakeview St. and the second campus is at South Florida State College’s Lake Placid campus at 500 E. Interlake Blvd.
The satellite campus at SFSC opened about three years ago, according to teacher Juli Coker. When RCMA left the building, Montessori moved in. However, the playground conveyed with RCMA.
The dedicated teachers and students at Montessori Academy are raising funds for new playground equipment and an overhaul to the fenced-in play area at the school. Frank Hartzell was an integral part of the chicken dinner fundraiser and the children held a garage sale.
A walk-a-thon and bike-a-thon will be planned for 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the campus at 500 E. Interlake Blvd. The children are seeking to be sponsored per lap.
A silent auction will be held at the Interlake Boulevard campus and is open to the public. Tables with the items will have a bid sheet. Patrons can bid from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the week of March 9-13.
Area businesses and companies that provide services have donated very nice items such as a guided bass fishing tour worth $300 and a pressure wash service worth $300, gift baskets from Chic Chick and The Blueberry Patch, gift certificates from Mr. Sammy’s Pizza and Glenda Jean’s Country Kitchen and more. Coker said more items are being added.
Jaime Wood explained why she and her fellow students want a new playground.
“It’s boring out there,” she said. “We get to play kickball, but we want more activities. We want swings because it makes you feel like you’re flying. A slide would be nice. Everyone would have more fun.”
Coker said they would like to see the area mulched and have pavers in different areas. There will be a tether ball and a portable basketball hoop. There will also be a new playground as well.