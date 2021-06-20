Late to lunch, I scanned the nearly full banquet room of round tables, looking for an open seat. Ah, there’s one open seat, all the way across the room. I eased into my seat as the others at the table finished their salads and bread.
On my right was a handsome young fellow. He looked like an incredibly fit six-foot-three beast. I held out my hand as I sat down, saying, “I’m David Dunn-Rankin.” He flashed a confident, relaxed smile and said, “I’m James Shields.”
Wait, that James Shields. The star pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays? Indeed, it was that James Shields.
I could not believe my incredible good luck. Lunch with James Shields!
Of course, as a nosy newspaperman, I had to ask him a few questions. I knew that he had floated around the minor leagues for six years. In his sixth season, in 2005, the Rays told James Shields that they planned on releasing him.
Then, in the very next year, James Shields burst on the scene as an amazing major league pitcher. It was a seven-year overnight success story.
I love success stories. I seemed to recollect that James Shields partially owed his striking physique due to offseason high intensity mixed-martial arts training.
Intense mental and physical discipline were his calling card.
“James, what made the difference in getting you from the minors to the majors?”
“Well, I got married in November 2007 to my sweetheart Ryane and became a father. Knowing I was going to be married changed who I believed I was responsible for. Baseball wasn’t just a great way for me to make a living – it now became a path for me to make a living for my family. I changed my goals and my discipline changed.”
I sometimes think about James Shields on Father’s Day. Many of us men, when we are young, lived our lives for ourselves. We love being the foot-loose and free wild stallion.
Getting married and becoming a father creates a purpose most of us young men lacked. We grow up and become focused on a greater self – family.
When I became a father, my dad told me that the hardest job, but the most rewarding job he ever had, was being a good husband. The second hardest job, but second most rewarding job he ever had, was being a good father.
At the time, I thought that was funny. Newlywed bliss and newlywed ignorance dominated my thoughts as I listened to him. It ain’t that hard, I thought.
I didn’t have the chance to ask James Shields which was the harder job or more rewarding job, being an All-Star major league pitcher or being a great husband and great father. Watching James Shields give back by supporting organizations that help foster children makes me suspect he knows just how important a job being a father is.
Accepting the job of father is not a job to be entered into lightly. Almost all of us are underprepared for the full scope of the job. A forever job.
We once asked our dad, when he was in his 80s, when he was able to quit worrying about his children. He said, “I don’t know. I haven’t gotten there yet.”
Being an All-Star takes mental and physical discipline, persistence and thinking of the team before self. Being an All-Star Dad requires the same discipline, persistence and team before self. Happy Father’s Day, James Shields and all fathers out there.
Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .