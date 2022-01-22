SEBRING — A.J. Foyt Racing and Team Penske took to the short track of Sebring International Raceway for some IndyCar testing, while Team Penske also did some Prototype testing, as the team will compete in the 2022 World Endurance Championship.
IndyCar Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood turned in the fastest IndyCar lap time for A.J. Foyt Racing, while Dane Cameron turned in the second-fastest lap for Team Penske. A.J. Foyt’s Tatiana Calderon was third.
Team Penske announced last week that it will field an ORECA 07-Gibson in the WEC’s LMP2 class. Former IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers Cameron and Felipe Nasr will be joined by veteran sports car racer Emmanuel Collard for the upcoming season.
“Outside of Sebring and Spa, racing at some of these historic tracks all around the world will be a new experience for both myself and the team,” said Cameron, who raced for Team Penske from 2018-2020, earning the IMSA DPi Driver Championship alongside teammate Juan Pablo Montoya in 2019 with a total of three wins and eight poles in the class. “We want to learn, but we also want to be competitive and race for class wins. This will also be a great opportunity to build our notebooks to be even better prepared for the future. I’m excited to race at these historic tracks against some great competition in WEC, and it’s going to be incredible to compete for Team Penske at Le Mans.”
Nasr, who has also competed in both Formula 1 and Formula E, has established himself as one of the most successful drivers in IMSA sports car racing over the last several years. Producing wins in each of the last four seasons, Nasr has captured two IMSA Prototype class championships, including last season when he helped earn three victories and seven podium finishes in 10 races. Nasr also competed in the LMP2 class during the 2018 and 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans.
“Joining Team Penske in a great opportunity and I can’t wait to compete in WEC and return to Le Mans this year.” said Nasr, a native of Brazil. “I know we’ll learn a lot as a team as we develop our program and gain some great experience. I’m really excited to get to work as we begin to build momentum for the future.”
The 2022 WEC season, which begins in March at Sebring International Raceway with the 1000 Miles of Sebring, offers the first opportunity for Team Penske to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in more than 50 years.