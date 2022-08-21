Just a few days after the decision to compete with the BMW M Hybrid V8 in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) from the 2024 season onwards, a key decision was made to return to the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA). Belgian Team WRT will intensively prepare to compete with the cars next year, before they appear in the WEC races. This agreement was reached between Franciscus van Meel, CEO BMW M GmbH, Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport, Team WRT Principal Vincent Vosse and Pascal Weerts, CEO of Weerts Group.
Sebring race fans won’t have to wait until 2024 to see the new BMW M Hybrid, as the car will be raced in the IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship beginning in 2023. The IMSA LMDh program will be run by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, who has a long history with BMW.
“It is fantastic to see how our LMDh project has been gaining momentum in recent weeks,” van Meel said. “First the successful rollout of the BMW M Hybrid V8, followed by the decision of the Board to approve the return to the WEC – and now the agreement with one of the best and most successful teams in endurance racing. We are proud and delighted that a top-quality team like Team WRT has agreed to take on our BMW M Hybrid V8 and compete with it at Le Mans, and at all the other WEC races. The next few years will see us in a great position in both top race programs, with BMW M Team RLL in the IMSA series and Team WRT in the WEC.”
Team WRT has been with Audi for the last 13 years, making the move to BMW a significant one.
“All of us at Team WRT are extremely happy with the start of this new partnership with BMW M Motorsport and feel honored to be associated with a brand that has such an awesome pedigree in motor racing,” Vosse said. “Team WRT was launched 13 years ago and has enjoyed continuous success in different categories, mainly GT3 and endurance racing. Since the very beginning, the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been in our plans and in our dreams, and being part of the new Hypercar era of the FIA WEC that is about to open was our strongest desire.
“To prepare for that, we have launched a program in LMP2 two years ago, where we have proved to be competitive and successful, taking ELMS and FIA WEC titles, and also a class win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in our maiden participation. Entering the LMDh arena with a strong partner such as BMW M Motorsport was the logical next step and we are not only thrilled about the challenge ahead but also thankful for BMW M Motorsport’s trust in us. I can still remember when BMW M Motorsport won at Le Mans in 1999, as I was one of the drivers of the team in the neighboring box. We will work hard to repeat these moments and live them together.”
While Team WRT will spend much of 2023 gearing up for the 2024 WEC season, they may also want to partake in some GT racing, which is something that will be discussed.
“The successes and extensive experience make Team WRT the ideal partner for our return to Le Mans,” Roos said. “There will now be a period of intensive preparations next year, before the first competitive appearances in 2024. We have not yet considered any potential appearances for Team WRT in GT racing. Over the coming months, we will make a decision about our race program for the BMW M4 GT3 in the 2023 season in close collaboration with all our BMW M Motorsport teams.”