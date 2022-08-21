SNS-bmw082122a.jpg

The BMW M Hybrid V8 undergoes testing.

 JULIAN KROEHL/BMW

Just a few days after the decision to compete with the BMW M Hybrid V8 in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) from the 2024 season onwards, a key decision was made to return to the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA). Belgian Team WRT will intensively prepare to compete with the cars next year, before they appear in the WEC races. This agreement was reached between Franciscus van Meel, CEO BMW M GmbH, Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport, Team WRT Principal Vincent Vosse and Pascal Weerts, CEO of Weerts Group.

Sebring race fans won’t have to wait until 2024 to see the new BMW M Hybrid, as the car will be raced in the IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship beginning in 2023. The IMSA LMDh program will be run by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, who has a long history with BMW.

