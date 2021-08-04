SEBRING — Local fire and rescue personnel have begun gearing up for the annual Fallen Firefighters Stair Climb at Sebring International Raceway, to commemorate the 110 flights of stairs firefighters scaled to get up into the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001.
They’re coming up a little short on climbers from the general public, however.
“Recruiting has been low,” said Sebring Firefighter/EMT and Senior Engineer Anthony “Tony” Perez, also a member of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department.
So far, he said, the event has seven climbers and has raised only $535 toward the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation. The first event was on Sept. 29, 2019, but this year’s event takes place on the anniversary itself, Sept. 11, which is also a Saturday this year.
It marks the 20th anniversary of when New York City firefighters started climbing 110 flights of stairs on Sept. 11, 2001, to evacuate people and fight fires in the World Trade Center where planes had crashed.
They didn’t make it, and when the towers collapsed, 344 firefighters lost their lives.
Each year, firefighters and other emergency responders throughout the country host stair climb events to commemorate their sacrifice and to raise funds for the Foundation. Sponsored by the Highlands Fire & EMS Foundation and hosted at Sebring International Raceway, the local climb is open to all who want to participate — whether emergency responders or not.
Perez said the event uses the stairways on the back of the grandstand to simulate the Towers’ stairwells. Climbers have to go six times, up and down, and to and from the stairs to equal the 2,071 steps firefighters would have covered.
People can sign up for the stair climb at $35 per person by contacting West Sebring Fire at 863-386-6052.
On that same day, West Sebring Fire Station 10 also will dedicate its memorial to those who died on 9/11 with a monument at their station on Hammock Road. It features a piece of structural steel saved from the rubble of the towers at Ground Zero.
Perez said work on that project is progressing smoothly, with people buying commemorative bricks to help pay for it.
“By the end of August, all should be good to go,” Perez said. “The ball’s rolling in the right direction.”
People can purchase a brick, at various sponsorship levels, by visiting www.bricksrus.com/order/westsebring/. They can buy:
– A four-inch-by-eight-inch brick for an individual ($50), business ($100) or featuring a firefighter hero’s name ($100).
– An eight-inch-square brick for an individual ($100), business ($200) or featuring a firefighter hero’s name ($200).