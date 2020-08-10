Recently, President Trump announced that TikTok must be either purchased by an American company within 45 days or face a ban in the United States. While not being the biggest fan of the president, this was actually something I could agree with him on.
TikTok has access to the majority of our younger population, which does not fear putting their entire lives online. This makes all of the information shared on the platform easy picking for the Chinese Communist Party. This is one of the biggest reasons that I never fell into the craze for the application. President Trump also listed privacy concerns as a reason to ban the application, but we have always failed to tackle the issue domestically.
TikTok is not the sole case of an application stealing user’s information nor are Chinese companies the only ones taking information. As much as we hate to admit it, American companies are easily the biggest thieves of personal data. Yet, we have not seen any major action taken against this because of who is asking the questions.
When the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, testified on privacy concerns in front of the House Judiciary Committee in December of 2018, those serving the committee seemed rather lost. Sure, technology is confusing and those of older age may face a learning curve, but their questions were not close to comprehensible. For example, one representative was convinced that Google had control over what his Apple iPhone was bringing up on games that were not made by Google. Another representative was even angry at the fact that Google did not need to sanction anyone for manipulating search results, despite Pichai stating it is near to impossible to do so.
This past month, when Pichai testified again on Capitol Hill, our own Representative Greg Steube was firm in his belief that his emails were sent to spam folders as an anti-conservative plot. Being a Gmail user, I have all types of companies in my spam folder. Taking what Steube said, the University of Michigan must be in my spam folder because Gmail prefers Michigan State University.
These questions are coming from both sides of the aisle and they are what I believe is causing the concept of personal privacy to dissolve. I am a firm believer that people should be able to search topics on Google without seeing those topics come up in a Facebook advertisement. However, the right questions have to be asked by the right people. Instead of asking the misguided questions like the representatives did to Sunder Pichai, representatives need to be either experienced in technology or do significant research on the matter. It is the only way personal privacy is protected from these large corporations like Facebook or Google.
Also, a representative does not need to be a tech genius to ask the right questions. One representative recently asked Mark Zuckerburg in a hearing which hotel he was staying in. When he declined to answer, the representative asked him why Facebook does the same to its users. It is such a simple question with no technological vocabulary, but destroys any argument against the question.
TikTok and China are not the only ones tracking user information, American companies are and have been doing it for years. They just have not been asked by the right people.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.