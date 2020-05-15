SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Cadagua Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring regarding a shooting that took place about 10:15 p.m. Thursday. The shooting, which law enforcement may have been accidental, resulted in the death of a 17-year-old male.
The young man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim’s name has not been released.
There were few details released by Friday’s press time. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said detectives are still investigating the shooting.
“Initial information indicates the shooting was accidental,” Dressel said.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help. Anyone with information is being asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be called into with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477 or visit the website at heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Two other unrelated shooting deaths that took place in the past month have resulted in the arrest of two county residents on charges related to those crimes.