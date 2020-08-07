AVON PARK – A 15-year-old was arrested on multiple charges after an armed standoff with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies the night of Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The teen surrendered around 8:30 p.m., which was about 90 minutes after deputies surrounded a house on West Beckett Street in Avon Park. Deputies were initially called to the area after a witness saw two Black males firing a gun out of a vehicle. When that vehicle was stopped, it was learned that the teen was at a Beckett Street home armed with a rifle.
Several other people who were in the home exited before the teen walked out and surrendered to deputies.
The teen has been charged with armed burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and three counts of grand theft of a firearm. He is the suspect in numerous vehicle burglaries – including the theft of other firearms – in the Avon Park Estates and Avon Park Lakes areas over the past few days. The investigation into those crimes is continuing.
While the vehicle the teen is accused of stealing had its window smashed, all of the vehicles that were burglarized (including the ones with the firearms) were unlocked.
HCSO records show that in 2019, the suspect was charged with 21 vehicle burglaries, 16 counts of petit theft, 6 structure burglaries, 3 armed burglaries, 2 counts of grand theft of a firearm, and a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Most of those charges came during an April burglary spree in the same area of Avon Park.
Editor’s note: The Highlands News-Sun is withholding the name of the juvenile suspect.