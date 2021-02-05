SEBRING — Highlands County’s last Teen Court session took place more than a year ago, on Jan. 27, 2020.
It will return in a little more than a week with the first virtual hearing the program has ever had – a precaution put into place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first session in over a year will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
Highlands County’s Teen Court started in 1996 under former Clerk of Court L.E. “Luke” Brooker with cooperation and encouragement from the Tenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s office, The Highlands County Bar Association, the Department of Juvenile Justice, Highlands County School Board, local law enforcement and then resident Chief Judge of Tenth Circuit J. David Langford.
It provided a more positive and effective alternative to what was considered at the time to be an increasingly inadequate and ineffective juvenile justice system, as well as helped combat a growing epidemic of juvenile crime and violence within the community.
Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski has continued the program, which was carried over after Brooker by his immediate successor and Kaszubowski’s former boss, former Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine.
Organizers at the Clerk’s Office told the Highlands News-Sun that the court has had six students volunteer for training to serve as judges, attorney’s, clerks and/or bailiffs. More are needed.
Currently, the Feb. 15 session has two cases on the docket. The next session will get scheduled based on the outcomes of those upcoming hearings.
To volunteer, visit the Teen Court page online at bit.ly/3cxbmby, print off the information form, fill it out and return it to Highlands County Courthouse, 430 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL 33870, or scan and email it to teencourt@hcclerk.org.
Visit bit.ly/3cxbmby for more details.