A Sebring teenager was flown to Lakeland Regional Hospital after being hit by a van on South Heron Street and Oriole Avenue in Sebring on Tuesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the van, later identified as Joshua Darrell Evett, 30, of Sebring, did not stop after hitting the young man.

FHP would later arrest Evett and charge him with hit and run, failing to stop and remain at a crash involving serious bodily harm and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

