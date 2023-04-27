A Sebring teenager was flown to Lakeland Regional Hospital after being hit by a van on South Heron Street and Oriole Avenue in Sebring on Tuesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the van, later identified as Joshua Darrell Evett, 30, of Sebring, did not stop after hitting the young man.
FHP would later arrest Evett and charge him with hit and run, failing to stop and remain at a crash involving serious bodily harm and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
The FHP arrest report shows the incident happening at 8 a.m. as Evett drove a dark van northbound on South Heron Avenue and approaching Oriole Avenue. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old bicyclist was riding an electric bike northbound on South Heron Avenue ahead of the van.
The van’s front right collided with the bike. A witness, who was driving his car south on Heron Avenue, observed the van headed north. The witness said he saw the van swerve right off the street and collide with the teenager. The report shows the cyclist was in the windshield as the driver allegedly kept driving. The cyclist was ejected into the ditch on the east shoulder into a ditch.
Upon arriving on scene, the trooper noted in his report the weather was clear and conditions were good. He described debris, shoes and clothing left at the scene.
Another witness, a passenger in the first witness’s car, reported the same thing. She also said Evett left the crash scene while the cyclist was in the ditch bleeding.
According to the FHP report, Evett contacted the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and stated he crashed into a mailbox. When the trooper made contact with Evett on Corvette Avenue, he noted the windshield had “heavy damage.” Evett was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday.
The FHP report indicated the bicyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.