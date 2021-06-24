SEBRING — A teenager shot late Tuesday afternoon will likely recover from his wounds, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
The unidentified 17-year-old boy was shot in the upper body, but was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and is currently recovering, officials said.
The shooting took place between 4 and 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of Hal McRae Boulevard and South Delaney Avenue in Avon Park. Deputies converged on the scene, blocked off the two streets and began combing the area with both crime scene personnel and detectives.
No conclusions had been drawn before press time Tuesday, and the matter was still under investigation Wednesday morning when the Highlands News-Sun checked again with the Sheriff’s Office.
It was the same scene as another recent shooting Sunday in which another teenager and a young man were wounded, both of whom survived and are expected to recover. Officials said Tuesday they did not think that the two incidents were connected, but said Wednesday morning that “at this time, [detectives] have not determined a connection.”
The Sunday shooting involved a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, neither identified. Officers said the men were shot at 9:30 p.m. in a parking lot of Castle on Delaney, 212 McRae Blvd. – an eatery at that intersection. The teenager was airlifted to a trauma center after the shooting.
Anyone with information on the Sunday shooting is asked to contact Detective Melissa Kurtz. Anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting is asked to call Detective Du’Wayne Kelly. They may be reached by phone at 863-402-7250 or email at detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips on either incident may be left via the Sheriff’s Office smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. If calling from a mobile phone, hit TIPS, or if online, visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips could be eligible for a cash reward.