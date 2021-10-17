Jamesa Blackstock was studying in her math class at Bethune-Cookman University when she learned she was named the 2021 Highlander Teen of the Year. To say she was surprised is an understatement.
“I started crying,” Blackstock said. “I don’t usually get awarded for anything.”
That is hard to believe, considering her academic and personal achievements, not to mention her activities in church and the community. Blackstock was already at the university when the award was announced, so her mother received it for her, which was fine with Blackstock.
“I don’t like when the spotlight is on me,” she said. “It feels funky.”
Blackstock would like people to know that she not as serious as some may think. She likes to make others laugh along with her. Laughter is her medicine — and rap music, she said. She also loves to sing.
“I am really funny and goofy and not serious at all,” Blackstock said. “I am very joyful and love to laugh.”
Blackstock is thriving at Bethune-Cookman and her grades are stellar, as they were in high school. She said there was no reason they shouldn’t be because, “my mom doesn’t play that.”
“I love HBCU. It is the best experience in my life,” she exclaimed.
Blackstock hit BCU running and is running for her freshmen class vice president and governor. She is involved with the NAACP as well. She is interested in political science and math. Blackstock said she enjoys learning political views from the university.
As a role model who wasn’t part of the “in” clique, she gave advice to younger children.
“Be yourself, don’t let anything deter you,” she said. “It’s always good to have an opinion. It’s okay not to be in the crowd. I wasn’t.”