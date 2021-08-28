Jamesa Blackstock has all the qualities any parent raising a teenager would want in their child. Those qualities are why she was nominated and has won the 2021 Highlander Awards Teen of the Year.
Jamesa is a graduate from Avon Park High School’s Class of 2021. Currently, she is pursuing a nursing degree as a Wildcat at Bethune-Cookman University. Her goal is to be a Traveling Registered Nurse.
Jamesa also won the Champion for Children Youth Award 2021. Ironically, Champion for Children Foundation has sponsored this award. She is president of the Youth NAACP Highlands and volunteers with the Boys & Girls Club.
Academic accomplishments are not the only reason Blackstock was nominated.
The teen has exhibited leadership to her peers through her dedication to her education and with her community involvement.
Shirley Johnson has watched Jamesa grow, mature and persevere through any challenge that has come her way with grace and nominated her for the award. Johnson admires the teen and said she is proud of the determined young woman she has become.
“She is very motivated,” Johnson said. “She’s very well mannered, super talented and humble. The strength that she possesses is that of an old-fashion upbringing, where respect was shown, dignity is commanded and education is vital.”
Jamesa earns the respect of both peers and adults who surround her by being involved within her community and church. She is a devout Christian whose love of the Lord is shown through her praising and worshiping and attending Bible studies.
According to Johnson, Jamesa’s voice is angelic. She has been involved in drama since she was little and has performed at the Highlands Little Theartre in Sebring.
Jamesa is not just a dreamer, she’s a do-er. Not only was she a cheerleader in high school but she is a cheerleader who encourages others by working alongside them to accomplish goals.
“She doesn’t sit around and watch the world pass by; she stands up and makes a difference for the betterment of the world,” Johnson said.
She loves to give back to the community and “paying it forward.” While no teenager is perfect, Jamesa is an inspiration for those who are younger than she is.
Johnson said Jamesa is not only beautiful on the outside, but has a beautiful heart that radiates love and kindness.
“Jamesa is a rising star that will light up a room,” Johnson said. “One day she will light the world because of the path of her kindness and that ‘want to succeed’ attitude.”
She went on to say Jamesa does not tell people what to do but as an equal, is willing to share the load.
Jamesa and her mother, Sheila Carter, often travel for vacation – United Kingdom, Haiti, Amsterdam, Belgiuim, and Paris, France, so far – but also to learn other cultures as well as visit colleges. Everything Jamesa does, she does it with an eye toward the future and her future looks bright.