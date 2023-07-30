Thursday morning’s shift at Sebring Fire Rescue Station 14 had an extra man soaping up Ladder 15 and Engine 14 at the start of shift.
Joshua Conner, a home-schooled teen in Sebring, has dreamed of fire service all his life. He got the chance Thursday to see first-hand what firefighters do on a typical shift.
“It’s interesting, especially the streets,” Conner said.
After morning chores and coffee — Conner had orange juice — Firefighter/EMTs Jacob Figur and Rafael Ramos drilled probationary FF/EMT Michael Bacevic on street names and locations.
At one point, Figur asked Conner where he’d find “Lemon Street” — Lemon Avenue — which just happened to sit outside the window, running east from the front of the station.
That one always trips up firefighters, they said, as do streets like Orange Avenue, bisected by Sebring Middle School. Firefighters not familiar with downtown Sebring get familiar quickly to make calls quick and effective.
Another call came through that afternoon for Station 15 on U.S. 27, for a situation at Alaska Avenue. That street is so new it didn’t show up on paper or online maps, Conner said.
No matter. If they have to check a map before rolling, they will, said Figur, now five years with Sebring. It’s better to spend a few seconds getting oriented than spending precious minutes driving around.
Does Sebring Fire Department get a lot of ride-along visitors? All the time, said Chief Robert Border. Some months they have a lot; some months they have few or almost none.
“We have the ability for anyone who wants to come,” Border said, adding that most ride-alongs are interns “That’s how everybody starts.”
An internship lets a trainee meet requirements for class and field work and be eligible to apply when the department has an opening. Figur said he came on board as an intern while volunteering with West Sebring Fire Department and training as an emergency medical technician.
“They’re (City of Sebring) really good about paying for classes,” Figur said.
“It’s good to invest in that,” said Lt. Danny Lobozzo, head of shift.
The next training is running intravenous fluids, Figur said. All the medical bags also now have Narcan to fight overdoses.
Medical issues dominate calls, but firefighters spend a great deal of time preparing for home and business fires with pre-fire plans to map out entrances and access points.
Lobozzo, Figur and Bacevic looked over GoogleEarth images of homes with cluttered lawns and blocked access. To anyone who’ll listen, they recommend divesting hoards of treasures or junk before it becomes fire fuel.
They also coordinated schedules for home/building inspections, hydrant tests and “pub-eds” — public education events.
They have the best luck training preschoolers and elementary students on fire safety, Lobozzo said; less with teenagers and seniors, but they still try.
The need for fire service gets greater each year, Lobozzo said. Each year more people move in and more people drive the roads.
One such new family was Conner’s. His mother, Gwen Beavers, said her son’s first introduction to the fire services was playing on a fire truck mock-up at their neighborhood playground in Pennsylvania, when he was just 2 or 3.
Since moving to Sebring, he’s been a constant fixture at the Sebring Fire Department.
When asked after his ride-along where he’d like to go, he immediately said Sebring.
Whether he just starts there or not, he said, his ultimate goal is to end up serving the city.