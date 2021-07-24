To the continuing frustration of detectives, prosecutors, judges and the community, too many people refuse to take a side in the war against violent crime.
The murder trial of Daryl Cason, who is accused of shooting another young man dead in the parking lot of Shooter’s Bar, had to be postponed twice – the second time on June 2 – after there weren’t enough jurors to fill the jury box. While some potential jurors – a nurse, a construction manager, restaurant workers, a retiree, and other everyday people – showed up when they received jury summons, many came with reasons they could not stay.
And they are good reasons: When you live paycheck to paycheck, taking a week off without pay can set one back financially for months. Others may fear threats from the defendant’s friends and families if they serve on a jury.
Detectives investigating two young men who shot down Kyle Matthew Arjona could not get witnesses to cooperate, so they settled for guilty pleas and time served for the defendants.
The young men were released to roam public streets but because they continued to arm themselves and possess drugs, were invited back into the courtroom. One of Arjona’s killers, Marquay Desawn Rockmore, was sentenced to 45 years on June 29. Prosecutors have invited the other defendant, Dyshaun Quantray A. Collymore, incarcerated elsewhere in Florida, back to Highlands County for his sentencing.
One young girl stands as a brave counterpoint to those who are either frightened, or too busy, to get involved.
Her name, of course, will not be revealed, nor will I identify the town where she lives. But her story should inspire those who don’t want to lift their heads very high.
She was walking down the street with friends when someone pointed a pistol at her from the backseat of a car. Later that evening, someone in the same car shot up a house she had just left.
When detectives interviewed her, she recounted the entire incident. Then she gave them her attacker’s name.
Police charged the man with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon and ammunition by an adjudicated delinquent.
Police arrested her attacker and put him in jail. As he sat there, he continued to make threats towards the young victim and her family. Detectives know this because they listened to recordings of all his jail calls.
His mother also called the victim and asked her to drop the charges against her son.
Finally, the girl fled “because she heard there were threats she was going to be killed and has been in hiding,” detectives said in court documents.
On Friday, court authorities confirmed for the Highlands News-Sun that the teen is OK and is safe from retribution.
One answer to witness or worse, victim-intimidation, is to charge the defendant with another crime. That’s what detectives did: In addition to charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon and ammunition by an adjudicated delinquent, police charged him with tampering in a third-degree felony investigation.
That could add another 15 years to any sentence he receives should he be found guilty.
Hopefully, the threat of another 15 years in prison will assuage other criminals from threatening witnesses. That is doubtful, when one considers the behavior of the man making the threats.
Perhaps adult witnesses reading this will draw courage from the teenager who felt she had the right to live in her community without being threatened. If you’re nervous about serving as a juror, there are strong laws protecting not only jurors, but those who answer jury summons.
If found guilty of jury tampering, defendants can get five years; obstructing the due administration of justice, that’ll get them 20 years.
Fear grows in the dark; by demonstrating her courage, this young citizen may help others find the backbone to do the same.
