SEBRING — A teenage driver reportedly lost control Saturday afternoon on County Road 29 and ended up wrapping a large SUV around a tree.
He survived the crash. Family has publicly reported that he underwent surgery on Monday.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials reported that the young man was transported to AdventHealth Lake Placid. Public comments from the man’s mother and responses to that post have confirmed he was to undergo surgery on Monday.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the wreck.
According to Highlands County Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Office dispatch records, the wreck took place at 1:39 p.m. For unknown reasons, the SUV left the roadway at the curve about 1.5 miles off of U.S. 27.
The SUV crashed into several trees, entrapping the driver, Fire Rescue reported.
Sun ‘N Lakes South Fire Station 41, Highlands County Emergency Medical Units 36 and 38, along with Battalion Chief 2 responded to the wreck. Station 41 performed extrication and then EMS transported the lone occupant to a local hospital in serious condition.
The roadway was closed while deputies and FHP investigated. Sheriff’s officials said deputies cleared the scene at 2:47 p.m., turning it over to FHP.
FHP still has the wreck under investigation.