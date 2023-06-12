Teens get arrested years after 'sexting'

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden agreed to withhold adjudication for a young man, pending his successful completion of probation.

 BY JOHN GUERRA Staff Writer

Two days after Christmas 2022, “John Doe” found himself being booked in Highlands County on 15 counts of possession of child pornography-enhanced and two counts of possessing obscene material. He quickly paid his bond and was released.

The anonymous Doe, 21, faced 15 years in prison on each of the 15 counts of enhanced child pornography charges and five years on each of the obscene material charges.

