LAKE PLACID — Saverio “Sammy” Donato Telesco, 52, of Lake Placid, was arrested Thursday for the second time in a week. He was first arrested by Lake Placid Police Department on Monday night for a misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The most recent arrest was Thursday morning when Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Telesco on a warrant for aggravated stalking, follow, harass, cyberstalk, credible threat to to a person — a felony offense. According to the Department of Corrections, Telesco is no longer on probation as of Nov. 22, 2019 for unrelated convictions.
Telesco was booked into Highlands County Jail without bond; however, after his first appearance, Telesco bailed out with a $10,000 bond.
According to a warrant affidavit, the stalking/ harassment investigation started on Oct. 24, 2019. The victim approached a detective at the Lake Placid Police Department because he was being harassed by Telesco. The victim said the harassing was due to Telesco dating his ex-wife who was having an affair with Telesco. Telesco was her employer. The affair led to the victim’s divorce and Telesco’s divorce, the affidavit said. Complaints to law enforcement were many.
The police officers were familiar with the troubles between the two men, the ex-wife and shared custody. According to the victim, Telesco kept the victim’s child away from him and often caused problems when the child was dropped off. The victim was able to show the custody and parenting plan to detectives.
The victim did tell detectives he anonymously called Telesco’s then-probation officer telling him Telesco used a detox to pass his scheduled drug tests. Telesco failed a urine test on March 1, 2019 and was arrested but bonded out on March 25, 2019. The victim said during that time, his ex-wife and he got back together but split again when Telesco bonded out. The victim went forward with the divorce and Telesco found out about the not-so anonymous tip to the parole officer. The victim said the harassment increased significantly then.
The victim supplied detectives with multiple threatening texts, of driving by the victim’s house and threatening him and multiple witnesses supported the victim’s claims about being harassed, especially at the ball fields. The texts in the affidavit could not be shared because of the language they contain.
The affidavit shows the victim has lost a job and an apartment because of the harassment. The former landlord and former boss corroborated his accounts, the report said.
The last date on the warrant affidavit was on March 2, which led to an arrest.
On Monday, March 2, an officer from Lake Placid Police Department responded at 7:35 p.m. to a harassment situation at the Lake June ball fields. A witness called to complain that Telesco was allegedly “antagonizing” the victim as he was trying to watch a baseball game, according to the police report.
The report shows Telesco and the victim have had similar incidents in the past that included the suspect cussing and “vulgar” language toward the victim in front of children at the same ball park.
The Monday report shows the two men sitting on opposite sides of the field when the victim’s ex-wife sat by him (the victim). A witness said Telesco was “getting worked up.” The witness said she thought something bad would happen because of past issues between the two men. She walked with the victim and his child to the truck and was leaving on foot when she saw Telesco waiting for the victim at his truck, the report said.
A verbal altercation ensued. The female witness asked a male at the field to help. That male witness told the officer that Telesco removed “his false teeth and threw then an in aggressive manner backwards.” The witness told the officer that Telesco made a fist and told the victim, “We’ll settle this right here.” The male witness feared a physical fight and told Telesco it was not the time nor place. The male witness also told the officer the victim did not make an “aggressive stance” or provoke a physical fight. Both witnesses said they were tired of the constant disruption Telesco creates during public events.
The report states Telesco denied the allegations when the officer asked, but did “make a remark of finding his teeth to prove he did remove them.”
According to the report, a trespass warning for the ball fields was issued to Telesco.