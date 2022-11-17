SEBRING — HAII (Heartland American Israeli Initiative) held their first seasonal meeting last week at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring.
HAII President, Bobby Lee opened the meeting as always, reading the mission statement: “Our Mission is to support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
Lee then introduced the speakers, Mary Ann Romer, Secretary of Temple Israel and Dr. Donna Wasson, Pd.D from Indiana University who displayed a poster describing the meaning of the Butterfly Garden at the Temple to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps in the ending days of World War II.
Romer talked about the rich history of Temple Israel located at 1305 Temple Israel Dr., Sebring.
The Temple will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in two years. It has been the meeting place for Jewish families in Highlands County and the surrounding area to celebrate life events like marriages, bar and bat mitzvahs and deaths.
“We are a small congregation with a big heart,” said Romer. Well known Highlands County resident Marvin Kahn’s father visited Sebring in 1921 and met George Sebring, who wanted Jewish merchants to come to Sebring. Mr. Sebring felt that no community could be successful without a Jewish community. Sebring offered land to build a Temple.
During World War II, a Passover Seder was held at the Temple attended by as many as two hundred servicemen and their families.
There has been many rabbis for the congregation and currently the Temple is led by Cantor Riselle Bain. Romer said that the scroll at Temple Israel came from the town of Prestejov, Czechosolvakia and was written in 1890.
“Our ancestors built the synagogue as a visible sign of God’s presence in their midst. Throughout our long history and endless wanderings, it has endured, a beacon of truth, love and justice for all humanity,” commented Romer.
She ended her overview of the history of the Temple by placing a photo on screen of a train box car, a symbol of the horrendous trip millions of Jews who were packed inside and shipped to concentration camps where most were immediately stripped and sent into gas chambers. “We must ‘Never Forget’ the Holocaust and we must all fight anti-Semitism that is pervading our society.” She invited Christians to come to the Temple and participate in some of their services.
Dr. Donna Wasson displayed a Butterfly Garden poster that read in part, “Around the world butterflies are viewed as deep, powerful symbols of life and rebirth, representing endurance, transformation and hope…The Butterflies of Hope and Remembrance project is a commemoration of the 75th year since the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps in the ending days of World War II.”
Wasson talked about the Holocaust as a wholesale destruction of community. “The events of 1938 that led to this destruction of community began on Nov. 9th and 10th in Germany. These were the days when Hilter’s socialism unleashed a two-day terror attack directed at German Jews. We now refer to it as Kristallnacht or Night of Broken Glass, named for the shattered glass from store windows that covered the sidewalks and streets after the violence.” Jewish synagogues, stores and other Jewish owned property was destroyed while fire brigades were told to stand by and let them burn to the ground.
Wasson went on to wonder if things have changed. Today over 50% of Jewish university students hide their Jewish identity on campus for fear of being “canceled.”
“Jewish people need support from Americans with ethical values that uphold: ‘Love Your Neighbor’ and are willing to call out any and every act of anti-Semitism,” she commented.
She ended her speech saying, “Kristallnacht teaches us a lesson for eternity —- Never Again! Just decide you will stand up against hate.”
Sebring City Council woman Terry Mendel attended the meeting and commented, “If anyone hears of any Highlands County resident perpetuating anti-Semitism, please call me and I will take action. My number is 805-469-0396.”
After Romer and Wasson’s presentation Justine Devlin, founder of the Heartland American Israeli Initiative spoke of the impact HAII has on the community. “The wonderful speakers we have had over the years have educated so many guests about our relationship with Israel. One couple even drives from Clearwater, Florida to be at our meetings.”
HAII President Bobby Lee closed the meeting by announcing that the next luncheon meeting will be held Wednesday noon at Chicane’s Restaurant, Jan. 11, 2023. The speaker will be recently re-elected Scott Franklin, U.S. Representative to the 15th Congressional District. He is a member of the Friends of Israel Caucus. The public is invited.