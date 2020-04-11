BARTOW – The Tenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has been asked to provide Gov. Ron DeSantis with nominees for the vacancy on the Tenth Judicial Circuit, Circuit Court, created by the resignation of Judge Wm. Bruce Smith.
The commission, which includes Sebring attorney Robert Swaine, requests that interested candidates submit applications for consideration. Applicants must meet the qualifications for circuit court judges described in Article V, Section 8, of the Florida Constitution. They must submit two copies of their application by 5 p.m. Friday, May 1, as follows:
(1): The original unredacted application shall be emailed in .pdf format to: lydia@southernatlanticlaw.com.
(2): A redacted .pdf of the application shall be emailed to lydia@southernatlanticlaw.com. Personal information not subject to public disclosure — such as Social Security numbers —shall be redacted as permitted by Section 119.071 of the Florida Statutes.
Untimely applications will not be considered. The filename for .pdf applications should be as: 20.05.01 FIRSTNAME LASTNAME Circuit Application (redacted /unredacted). Judicial applications are available online at https://www.flgov.com/judicial-and-judicial-nominating-commission-information.