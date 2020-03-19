LAKE PLACID – Tents and hand washing stations set up outside of AdventHealth Lake Placid and AdventHealth Sebring may seem a little daunting but it’s all part of readiness for patients who may have coronavirus.
“AdventHealth is currently surge planning at our hospital locations as we prepare to treat potential COVID-19 patients in a number of scenarios,” hospital officials said in a statement by email. “Part of our planning includes the installation of tents should we need the additional space to best care for our community. The tents are not currently in use but will remain in place as part of our readiness efforts.”
There are strict new rules in most nursing homes and assisted living facilities because they have residents who have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to having a severe case if infected with coronavirus.
The same is true for the AdventHealth hospitals, which tightened its visitation rules on March 13. Everyone who enters the hospital will be surveyed with a series of questions such as if they have been traveling, had a fever or sore throat. Anyone answering yes to any of the questions will not be let in.
No one under 12 will be allowed in and visiting hours have been modified as well, “AdventHealth Sebring to 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday thru Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitation hours at AdventHealth Lake Placid and AdventHealth Wauchula will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily,” according to the AdventHealth website.
Visitors who are sick will not be allowed into the hospitals. Instead of face-to-face visits, consider taking advantage of technology by using Facetime, texting, use Skype and private messaging.