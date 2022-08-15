Campa Lopez Boxing

Teofimo Lopez hits Pedro Campa in a junior welterweight boxing match, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS — Teofimo Lopez made a triumphant return to the ring, stopping Pedro Campa in the seventh round Saturday night at Resorts World Events Center.

Lopez made his debut as a 140-pound junior welterweight in his first fight since suffering the only loss of his career.

Recommended for you