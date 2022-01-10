Terminally ill, capital defendant seeks bond

SEBRING — James Dale Schmidt wants to be released from Highlands County Jail. The 63-year-old survived COVID-19 last year, and can barely stand. He has lung cancer and diabetes, and has about six months to live, according to his lawyers.
Schmidt, who gave occasional sharp calls of pain during a Thursday hearing, was allegedly filmed on the family’s household security cameras having sex with a 13-year-old while his wife was at work. His job was to care for the child during the day, so he’s been charged with five counts of sexual battery by a custodial authority and one county of lewd molestation. Each of the capital charges carries a sentence of life in prison.
During what is called an Author Hearing on Thursday, Schmidt’s family was in court to urge Circuit Court Peter Estrada not to release Schmidt, who is being held on no bond. In such hearings, defense lawyers seek to prove one or more factors to lead a judge to agree to a bond amount.
On Thursday, his adopted son and wife took the stand and recounted the day they allegedly first caught Schmidt molesting the child, first on the living room camera, then on a second camera in the home’s master bedroom. The two told the court they were shocked as they viewed the footage in real time over their cell phones.
In her Arthur motion filing, defense lawyer Donna Peterson asked the court to grant bond to Schmidt, whom doctors have told has six months to live. She also argues the “court has discretion to set a bond or allow another form of release if the defendant demonstrates a great likelihood of appearing in court to answer to the charge.”
Estrada is expected to rule on whether he’ll grant Schmidt a reasonable bond in the next week or so.