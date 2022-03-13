Imagine you are a lowly ant going about your business collecting tidbits of food for your community. As you bumble along the white scrub sands, out of nowhere blazes a tiger beetle and before you can react, you’ve become a meal.
Tiger beetles are named for their swift and sure hunting prowess and found throughout the world. In Florida, we have about 100 species divided into two separate groups. With so many of them racing across sugar sand trails, beachfronts and open sandy areas, you might wonder why you have never seen one. Chances are they’ve been there, but you just haven’t taken notice of them.
If you carefully watch the next time you’re hiking or walking in areas of white or yellow sands, see if a tiny insect isn’t running in front of you and taking flight repeatedly much like a shorebird might do as you stroll the beach. A closer examination may reveal a tiger beetle.
About the size of a small bean, they are tall legged and have antennae nearly as long as their elongated bodies. Prowling sandy habitats, their huge, jagged jaws and enormous eyes, for their size anyway, make them efficient and deadly predators. If you were looking for a fearsome creature for a sci-fi terror, the tiger beetle would fit the bill perfectly.
Beautifully adorned with artful markings or bold, metallic coloration, they are surprisingly easy to overlook. Their common names include the beautiful, the backroad, the cow path, the bronzed and ghost tiger beetle and help to indicate where you might find them. Some species have metallic jewel tones of emerald or iridescence and prefer to hunt after dark.
During a recent hike I couldn’t help but notice how several beetles kept running ahead but taking off in short bursts of flight as soon as I got close enough to view them. Blending into the white sands at my feet, zooming in with my camera lens was a challenge. Marked with coloration nearly identical to the scrub soils it was hunting over, the mustached tiger beetle was finally caught, on camera anyway.
These fearsome creature’s creature burrows for maturing into adults and some are up to 30 inches deep in the sand. Next time you’re out hiking or walking, keep an eye out for the ferocious tiger beetles.