SEBRING — It’s fall and that means Halloween is just around the corner. Across the county, people arrive in droves for the Humane Society of Highlands County’s Terror Trails. It takes dozens of volunteers to create the frightening experience and this year is no different. Organizers for the spooky event are in need of volunteers for a successful year.

Terror Trails is a major fundraiser for the Humane Society and is held in the woods adjacent to the shelter at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. This year, the Terror Trails theme is “13 Years, 13 Fears”. As the theme’s name implies, Terror Trails has been going strong for 13 years, funding unwanted pets to be sheltered, receive medical attention and find forever homes. Other themes have been the things of nightmares, haunted circuses, a toxic waste leak site and many more.

