SEBRING — It’s fall and that means Halloween is just around the corner. Across the county, people arrive in droves for the Humane Society of Highlands County’s Terror Trails. It takes dozens of volunteers to create the frightening experience and this year is no different. Organizers for the spooky event are in need of volunteers for a successful year.
Terror Trails is a major fundraiser for the Humane Society and is held in the woods adjacent to the shelter at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. This year, the Terror Trails theme is “13 Years, 13 Fears”. As the theme’s name implies, Terror Trails has been going strong for 13 years, funding unwanted pets to be sheltered, receive medical attention and find forever homes. Other themes have been the things of nightmares, haunted circuses, a toxic waste leak site and many more.
If you love to scare folks or love animals, this is the perfect volunteer opportunity.
“If you ever thought of volunteering at Terror Trails, this is your final chance,” said Judy Spiegel, Humane Society of Highlands County board president. “This will be the last Terror Trails we will have.”
Volunteers are needed in all aspects of the haunted experience.
“We need people over 18 to assist people parking at Gate 3 at (Sebring International Raceway),” Spiegel said. “We need character actors and people who can walk the trails to ensure guest safety. Volunteers should at least be high school age for characters. We have lots of adult roles this year.”
Volunteers to help with concessions and ticket sales are also needed. Anyone who is good with makeup and costuming would be a great addition.
Terror Trails runs every Friday and Saturday night, beginning Sept. 30 through Oct. 29. Volunteer hours will start at 4 p.m. on those days. Spiegel said the volunteers don’t need to feel obligated to work every weekend. Any time they can work is helpful.
The shelter is also seeking donations of bottled water, 40 cases of Coke and 20 cases of Sprite. Once again, Dr. Daniel Parnassa is sponsoring the entire event.
To volunteer or obtain information, call Judy Spiegel at 863-214-6508.