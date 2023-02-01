Half Moon Pose

Yoga class demonstrates the Half Moon Yoga Pose. From left: Lorrine Palmer, Letitia Gil, Joyce Shafer, Tamra Shafer and Cindy Edgar.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

To initiate “Half Moon Yoga Pose,” stand against a wall, reach one leg straight out to the side against the wall and reach the arm on the same side up to the sky. Extend the opposite arm down to the ground in line with the arm reaching up the wall. This is a beautiful and challenging balance posture called Half Moon Yoga Pose. As is described in Chinese philosophy, practicing this balance posture brings together the energy from the moon (calming) and the sun (intense and fiery), as you evoke this healing energy to travel throughout the body along the “meridians” (defined in traditional Chinese Medicine “as channels that form a network through which QI or vital energy flows” – www.cancer.gov).

As the yoga practitioners at Shield Wellness Center in Sebring demonstrate, Half Moon Pose is a way to strengthen core muscles and tighten the abdomen. The challenge of this pose is to keep the side body open and long, not collapsing or bending forward toward the ground.

