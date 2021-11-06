SEBRING — The Health Department's testing site for COVID-19 will shut down for Veterans Day and the winter holidays.
However, it will still have hours all week to provide COVID-19 testing to anyone who needs it.
Through a partnership with NOMI Health, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County (DOH-Highlands) will have free COVID-19 testing to anyone who needs it, offering both rapid antigen and PCR testing without appointment, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at the Health Department, 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring.
Those who want to make an appointment may do so at NOMIHealth.com. Testing is open to everyone, regardless of symptoms, but those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to please wear a mask while at the testing site.
Otherwise, it will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, Nov. 25-26 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 24-25 for Christmas, Dec. 31 for New Year's Eve and Jan. 1, 2021, for New Year's Day.