TAMPA — Bruce Arians sometimes jokes that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the nicest teams in the NFL.
The team turns the ball over at an alarming rate, helping opponents build early leads and forcing Jameis Winston to play catch-up.
More often than not, it doesn’t wind up being a winning formula for the Bucs, who erased a 14-point deficit in the final two minutes of the first half only to wind up losing to the Houston Texans 23-20 on Saturday.
Houston (10-5) clinched its fourth AFC South title in five years. Tampa Bay (7-8) had a four-game winning streak snapped and wasted an opportunity for what would have been a signature win in its first season under Arians.
“When we protect the football and I protect the football, we score points,” Winston said. “No one has stopped us this year when I protect the football. No one.”
Winston dug a hole from the start against the Texans, throwing an interception that Bradley Roby returned 27 yards for a touchdown on Tampa Bay’s first play from scrimmage.
It was the fifth time in seven games that Winston tossed an interception on Tampa Bay’s first possession. He’s had six of his picks returned for touchdowns this year.
Peyton Barber also lost a fumble that Houston turned into a first-half TD.
“The defense, they played winning football,” Arians said. “Our special teams and offense did not.”
The Bucs outgained the Texans 435 yards to 229, but only managed to score three points after erasing a 14-point deficit to make it 17-17 at halftime.