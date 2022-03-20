SEBRING — A Texas man has been charged with DUI manslaughter following a late Friday night crash at Panther Parkway and Ben Eastman Road resulting in the death of a Sebring man. It was the second crash of the evening for the Texas man, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
As a result of the investigation, Florida Highway Patrol also charged Edgar Ruiz Colchado, 28, of Barstow, Texas, with two counts of DUI property damage and one count reckless driving. He has been booked into the Highlands County Jail.
According to FHP reports, the crash took place around 11:14 p.m. when Colchado was driving his Chevrolet Silverado truck, with a flat tire, the wrong way in the southbound lane of the Panther Parkway at Ben Eastman Road when it collided with the front of a GMC Envoy driven by a 28-year-old man from Sebring.
The crash caused both vehicles to rotate. The Silverado came to rest in the southbound lanes of the Panther Parkway; the Envoy came to rest in the inside lane of the Parkway and the median.
The driver of the Envoy was pronounced deceased on scene.
According to FHP, this was the second crash of the evening for the Silverado. The truck was also involved in a no-injury crash on Sebring Parkway and Home Avenue, just a little more than a half mile away. The driver and the Silverado fled the scene of that crash on a flat tire. The report does not indicate the time of the first crash.
Colchado was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the fatal crash. The Sebring man who was killed was wearing his seat belt.
The investigation into this crash continues.
This is the second arrest for DUI manslaughter made by Florida Highway Patrol this year in Highlands County. On Jan. 17, FHP arrested Zasha Colon, 45, of Sebring, and charged her with killing a man and a child in another wrong-way, DUI crash. Colon – who faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI property damage – secured a $285,000 bond on March 9. She faces more than 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, Friday night’s fatality marks 10 deaths on Highlands County roads since Jan. 1. This time last year there had been eight deaths on county roads, according to our records.