Texas School Shooting

Vehicles pass crosses placed to honor the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired an officer who was at the scene of the school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack. 

 ERIC GAY/AP FILE PHOTO

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.

The department served Sgt. Juan Maldonado with termination papers, spokeswoman Ericka Miller said. No details were offered about his role at the scene of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School or the specific reason Maldonado was fired.

