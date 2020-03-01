LAKE PLACID — On Feb. 20, the place to be in the Town of Lake Placid was at 200 N. Main Ave. That’s because Nicole Osteen and her mom, Alesia Cheshire, were on hand at Nicole’s new beauty shop for a customer appreciation grand opening. Named Thairapy Hair Lounge & Nail Bar, this salon offers it all to its customers.
Unofficially, Osteen opened a couple months ago and has been building her clientele. Actually, most of her previous clients that she’s acquired during her 13 years as a hairdresser, just followed her to the new place.
One of those customers is Pat Dease, who has lived in Lake Placid for the past 21 years. She’s retired from a career in the oil industry. She said she’s tried other beauty shops in town, but as soon as Osteen started doing her hair, she felt relaxed. As far as the new shop, Dease says it makes her feel at home and she’s very happy for Osteen.
Osteen herself was born and raised in Lake Placid. She graduated from Lake Placid High School in 2002, where she was a ‘Dragon’ cheerleader. She received her associates degree and cosmetology training at South Florida State College.
In addition to ladies and men’s hairstyling, Thairapy Hair Lounge also offers waxing, European facials, manicures, pedicures, and nails. There’s a private room set aside for some of the treatments. The shop uses and sells Olaplex hair products.
Currently, Osteen does all the work herself, but she’s interviewing fellow beauticians who might want to rent booth space. The interior of Thairapy Hair Lounge has been completely remodeled. Every newcomer who walks in the door can only say “Wow!”
When asked about the tricky name she chose for her new shop, Osteen jokes that it was an idea that popped into her head when one of her clients said, “I love coming here. It’s like therapy!”
So, there you have it. Thairapy Hair Lounge & Nail Bar is open for business. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll have to call Nicole Osteen at 863-699-2747 to find out which Saturdays that might be. If the phone is as busy as she is, just leave a message and she’ll call back.