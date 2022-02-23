SEBRING — It was cloudy with a bit of rain last Saturday for the 27th Annual Thakkar Foundation Mixed Doubles Tennis Tournament held at the Thakkar Tennis Center in Sebring. Unlike hard courts, the clay courts were perfect. The bit of rain soaked into the courts and made them even more perfect for play…and play they did…all day Saturday with the championship games played on Sunday.
There was an A, B and C division for all degrees of talent and ability. Players were represented in all ages. The youngest was 9-year-old Alejandra Rivera a third grader from Memorial Elementary School in Sebring. Her serve and ground strokes equaled some of the tennis center’s better adult players.
The eldest, known for his many state tennis championships, was soon to be 89 Pat Bentz. He stays forever young playing doubles and singles. Other then tennis Bentz is known to play a wicked game of golf. He also flips his rod with his favorite lure attached into the sea and the inland fresh water lakes for trophy fish.
Over 66 tennis plays including club members, visitors and loads of grade, middle and high school youngsters participated in the weekend games. Cody Crivello came from Fort Myers to meet old friends. Sandra Fantauzzi lived in Sebring but has since moved to the Los Angeles area. She learned tennis from Club Professional Horace Watkis. He invited her to fly back to play in the tournament. She did and played a mean doubles game with Highlands Tennis Association board member Dan Blower. New Yorkers Alan and Vanessa Colaco were visiting her family and happily won their division.
Each player received a 2022 Thakkar Tournament commemorative shirt. Thyme 2 Dine food truck was on the grounds offering everything from hot dogs, tacos to a variety of food bowls.
A silent auction of donated gifts were open for bids. Proceeds from the tournament, the silent auction and the 50/50 raffle will be used to award scholarships to Highlands County high school tennis players going on to higher education. Players were also asked to bring a gift item or cash that was donated to the area animal shelter.
Players and their guests attended the Sunday night awards ceremony and a catered BBQ dinner at the home of HCTA President T. C. Lackey and his wife Kitty. The evening 50/50 raffle was won by Florida Gulf Coast student Gavin Szoka.
Participants played the best of three set no add games. Those tied at two wins a piece played a 10-point tie breaker.
“A” Division winners were Kenny Johnson and Janie Hollinger defeating Tosin Awomewe and Dakota Brown. The scores were 6-3, 6-1. Parker Torrella and Ava Church edged Horace and Kimone Watkis 5-7, 6-4, 10-4 in the A consolation.
“B” Division winners were Allan and Vanessa Colaco beating Chuck and Jaci Lyons 6–4, 6-4.
Pat Bentz and Vanzetti McAlexander needed a tie breaker to outlast Bruce Wyse and Peggy Sizemore winning the B consolation 6-4, 0-6, 11-9.
“C” Division was won by Vivek Krishnadas and Kim Pham. They defeated Rimonn Rather and Stephanie Beiner 6-2, 6-2. Vinod Thakkar and Alejandra Rivera outscored Ethan Winn and Carolyn Shoemaker 6-0, 6-2 to win the C consolation.
The tournament was perfectly managed by Carey Smith and Janie Hollinger. T.C. Lackey arranged times of play and recorded the winning teams. Cindy Harper and Sandy Mathews helped with registration. Jan Anderson made sure each player received a tournament shirt and sold $228 in 50/50 raffle tickets, while Barbara McCarthy handled the silent auction and the table settings at the award dinner. Laurie Wohlers took care of player fees. Other club members handled many small details to make it a successful weekend.
The Highlands County Tennis Association at 3239 Tennis Club Ct., Sebring sponsors a number of fun tournaments yearly. Each tournament has a different venue. The Valentine’s event is the most competitive.
Board member Linda Hahn said, “The next tournament is the “Luck of the Draw” (date TBA), and then April 9th will be the last event of the Spring season.” It is named the “Bye Bye Birdie” tournament to say so long till fall to the visiting Northern snowbird members who winter here.
The Association also presents weekly summer camp sessions led by club pro Horace Watkis. They begin June 6 through July 29 Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.- noon. If you have a child or grandchild, help them develop tennis as a lifetime sport. The camp is open to youngsters 6-18. A weekly session is $100. Contact Watkis at 863-414-2164 or at horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
For additional details about fees, membership and events at the six clay lighted courts at the Thakkar Tennis Center search online for Highlands County Tennis Association.