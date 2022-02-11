SEBRING — The game of pickleball is sweeping the country. In response to that need the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring will be building eight pickleball courts. But tennis is still king at the center.
Highlands Country has many tennis courts from Avon Park to Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring down to the high school courts in Lake Placid. All are busy places. What is distinctive about the Thakkar Tennis Center is they have six state-of- the-art clay courts, plenty of parking, a brand new club house, bathrooms and a viewing deck. Horace Watkis is the resident professional. He teaches adults lessons daily. During the summer he runs camps for aspiring youngsters.
Membership includes over 100 people who love the game. Play time is available for all degrees of ability. They represent Florida natives, U.S. snowbirds and Canadians. It is open to the public for a court fee. You can join by a pay as you play fee or become a yearly member and enjoy unlimited day or evening court time.
Last fall the center sponsored the National Father/Son doubles tournament brining players from throughout the United States. The center also sponsors fun and more competitive weekend tournaments. Fees to play are used to present scholarships to Highlands County high school tennis players planning to further their education.
A Memorial Tournament was held recently and an end of the spring tournament called Bye Bye Birdie will be held April 9. It’s the weekend to say goodbye until fall to the tennis playing snowbirds.
The upcoming 27th annual Mixed Doubles Thakkar & Thakkar Valentine’s Tournament will be held the weekend of Feb. 19-20. It is open to the public. Find a partner or contact folks at the center and they will find you a partner. Their are all levels of play and you will be placed in competition with other players of your ability.
Individual fees for the tournament are $40 for adult and $20 for youth. Each player will be given a commemorative t-shirt and asked to bring a can of balls and an auction item. The auction proceeds will be donated to the local animal shelter.
Registration will be at 8 a.m. and play begins at 8:30 a.m. Thyme 2 Dine food truck will be on the premises for a variety of lunch items. Sunday at 6 p.m. a banquet and awards presentation will be held at the home of the Highlands Country Tennis Association President Dr. T. C. Lackey and his family. The banquet is included in the tournament fee. However you can bring a guest just for the banquet for $20.
Contact Jane at 863-414-2499 to sign up or Janet at 810-247-1042. Entry deadline is 7 p.m. February 16.
For detailed information about fees, activities, men’s and women’s play schedule, and lessons, visit the Highlands County Tennis Association online.
If you’ve never played a game of tennis you will learn quickly from professional instructor Watkis. If you are a seasoned player of any ability come join and make friends with a great group of people.