In today’s world one wonders about the future leadership of our country. Sammi Rather, a Sophomore and Alayna Myhre, a Junior at Sebring High School proved last Saturday that our country is in good hands.

They literally proved their leadership skills as they single handedly planned, led, and worked tirelessly to create a Halloween tennis tournament they entitled “Grave Rave Grandslam.” It was held at the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring.

